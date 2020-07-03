New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): A total of 2,520 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths were reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 94,695 in the national capital.

According to the official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases includes, 26,148 active cases, 65,624 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2,923 deaths.

"Delhi reports 2,520 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths today. Total number of cases rise to 94,695 including 26,148 active cases, 65,624 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2,923 deaths," Delhi government said in a daily bulletin.

The country's coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213. (ANI)

