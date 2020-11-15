Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 2,544 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 17,47,242, the health department said.

The death of 60 patients took the fatality count in the state to 45,974, it said.

A total of 2,707 patients were discharged during the day, it said.

As many as 16,15,371 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

There are 84,918 active cases in the state now, the department said.

