Jagdalpur-Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P. Sundarraj said that 2025 marked a decisive turning point in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism in the region, with security forces killing 256 Naxals in encounters and facilitating the surrender of more than 1,500 Maoists during the year.

"In 2025, in various encounters in the Bastar division, 256 Naxals were killed... More than 1,500 Naxals surrendered. Their rehabilitation work is being done," IG Sundarraj told ANI on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the Bastar IG said sustained intelligence-based operations, coordinated action by multiple security agencies, and focused area domination had significantly weakened Maoist networks across the Bastar division. He added that surrendered cadres are being rehabilitated under government policies to help reintegrate them into the mainstream.

His statement came after security forces recovered the bodies of 14 Maoists following multiple encounters in the Bijapur and Sukma districts. According to the IG, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about the Maoist movement in the southern parts of the two districts.

"During the operation, multiple encounters took place between security forces and Maoists. After conducting searches in the area, two Maoist bodies were recovered from Bijapur district and 12 from Sukma district, taking the total to 14," Sundarraj said. He added that a large cache of graded weapons, including an AK-47 and INSAS rifles, was also seized from the encounter sites.

An official release described 2025 as a historic year for the Bastar Range, citing major breakthroughs against Maoist leadership, large-scale recovery of arms, and the surrender of senior cadres. These developments, the release said, have created a strong foundation for long-term peace and stability in the region.

"Significant achievements on the fronts of security, peace, justice, and development have marked the year 2025. Precise and timely intelligence-based operations and strong coordination among security forces have established decisive control over Naxalite activities," Sundarraj said in the release.

The improved security situation has also had a positive impact on development and public welfare in Bastar. Authorities said expansion of roads, communication networks, healthcare, and education facilities has accelerated, ensuring better delivery of government welfare schemes to remote and previously inaccessible areas. (ANI)

