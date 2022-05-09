Shillong, May 9 (PTI) At least 259 pigs have died in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district this year due to African Swine Fever (ASF), a senior official of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department said on Monday.

"At least 259 pigs have died in four neighbouring villages in Ri-Bhoi district. They had all tested positive for ASF," Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department principal secretary GHP Raju told PTI.

He said 45 pigs died on Sunday.

As per the department's livestock census, there are over 53,000 pigs in the district and a total of 3.85 lakh pigs were registered across the state.

The Veterinary department first reported the outbreak on April 13 following which instructions were issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, banning slaughter, movement of pigs and supplies at Umshorshor village and within 10 km of its vicinity.

According to the notification, villages under one km radius surrounding infected premises (epicentre of disease) designated as “Infected Zone” and all villages falling under 10 km radius surrounding infected premises (epicentre of disease) designated as “Surveillance Zone”.

While movements of pigs are allowed in the surveillance zone, pigs are not allowed to move to the infected zones and handlers are not allowed to move to other pig sheds.

