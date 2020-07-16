Shillong, Jul 16 (PTI) Twenty-six BSF personnel were among 31 people found infected with coronavirus on Thursday, pushing the states COVID-19 count to 377, officials said.

These 26 BSF staffers were posted in East Khasi Hills district, where the number of border guards afflicted with the disease has gone up to 222.

The state now has 326 active cases, while 49 patients have recovered from the disease and two died.

Of the active cases, 288 were reported from East Khasi Hills district alone, officials said. State capital Shillong is in this district.

The remaining 38 cases were detected in six other districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said his government is working on a strategy to micro-manage the COVID-19 pandemic so that frequent lockdowns adversely impacting economic activities are avoided.

"The government is continuously working on how to micro-manage different situations. We need to have micro- management, micro-lockdown, and a quick response system because COVID-19 is a situation which we will face in the future also," Sangma told reporters after an all-party meeting.

The meeting was organised by the Assembly, which was attended by MLAs of all political parties including those of the opposition Congress.

The authorities extended lockdown and night curfew in the entire East Garo Hills district till 5 AM of July 20. A two-day lockdown had been imposed on Shillong, which was lifted on Wednesday.

"When a case or cluster suddenly comes up, should the whole state and city be locked down, should all economic activities be stopped? Therefore, we need to adjust, adapt and learn how to live with this virus as we cannot expect that we will continue to run away from it or lockdown every time, he said.

He said that the state now needs to have a quick response system so that whenever a COVID-19 case comes to be known, it can be contained in that house or locality.

Sangma said that although the COVID-19 cases have gone up in the past few weeks, the spike in numbers has been reported from some specific areas.

"We have very specific clusters which are showing a spike in numbers but they are very much under control in the sense that it will not spread beyond the cluster limit," he said.

