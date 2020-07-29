Muzaffarnagar, Jul 29 (PTI) Twenty-six more people were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 149, officials said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, the health department received 1,492 sample results, of which 26 were positive for coronavirus.

Thirty-four more people have recovered from the infection in the district and the number of total recoveries now stands at 598, the officials said.

