Faridabad (Haryana), May 18 (PTI) The body of a 26-year-old woman was found hanging inside her rented accommodation in sector 88 here on Wednesday, police said.

The body was hanging from the ceiling fan and the flat was locked from inside, they said, adding that a suicide note was recovered from her room.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Government Creates Rs 500cr Film Development Fund for 5 Years.

According to the police, the deceased, Priyanka of Mithapur village, was living in the flat in RPS Savana society for six months. She was working for a property dealer, they said.

On Wednesday morning, residents of society informed the police that the flat was locked from inside and an unbearable stench was emanating from it.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar to Take Part in BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on Thursday.

A team from the BPTP police station reached the spot and broke the door down.

"We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. We have informed the family," said Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)