Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heavy rainfall observations in several parts of west Madhya Pradesh on Friday and Saturday, with the highest rainfall recorded in Indore at 263 mm.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls have been reported in west Madhya Pradesh. 104 mm rainfall was recorded in Dhar, 263 mm in Indore at 211 in Bhopal, and 93 mm in Khandwa from 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today," the IMD said. (ANI)

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Narendra Modi After Report Says CAG ‘Dropped’ Audit of Rafale Offset Deal.

"The well-marked low-pressure area lies over central parts of East Madhya Pradesh and neighboring areas. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across West Madhya Pradesh in the next 3-4 days. Under this system, isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over West Madhya Pradesh during August 21 -22," the IMD had tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)