Aizawl, Oct 20 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,280 on Tuesday as 27 more people, including a seven-year-old boy, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Aizawl reported 20 new cases, followed by two each in Lawngtlai and Serchhip, and one each in Champhai, Kolasib and Mamit districts, he said.

As many as 25 fresh infections, including 20 in Aizawl, were locally transmitted, while two new patients had returned from Assam and Tripura, the official said.

The state now has 129 active cases, while 2,151 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Mizoram has not reported any coronavirus fatality till date.

The state has so far tested 97,664 samples for COVID- 19, including 1,253 on Monday, he added.

