Gangtok, Jul 29 (PTI) Sikkim has reported 276 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 26,132, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The state reported four more fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 337, it said.

Sikkim now has 3,297 active cases, while 269 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, and 22,229 people have recovered from the disease.

Of the new infections, West Sikkim reported 100, followed by South Sikkim (97), East Sikkim (78), and North Sikkim (one).

The Himalayan state has so far tested 1,95,680 samples for COVID-19, including 2,495 in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate has increased to 16 per cent from 9.6 per cent on Wednesday.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 85.9 per cent.

