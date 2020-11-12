Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported 2,788 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the infection tally in the state to 1,93,111 while 19 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,979.

Of the fresh fatalities, six were from Hisar, four from Faridabad, three from Gurgaon, two each from Jind and Bhiwani while a death each was reported from Jhajjar and Sirsa, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (692), Faridabad (598), Hisar (285), Bhiwani (174) and Rohtak (120).

Of the total cases in the state so far, Gurgaon has maximum 37,585 infection followed by Faridabad with 30,337 while fatalities so far in these two districts falling in the National Capital Region were 236 and 270, respectively.

The state currently has 18,867 active cases while the recovery rate was 89.21 per cent.

