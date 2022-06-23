Shimla, Jun 23 (PTI) A pickup vehicle fell into a gorge in Shimla district on Thursday, injuring 28 people, a senior Himachal Pradesh disaster management official said.

Nine of them are reported to be critical in a critical condition. They have been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital he said.

The pickup vehicle fell into the gorge at Bugaro Nullah near Theog, the official added.

