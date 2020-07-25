Pune, July 25 (PTI) Pune district reported 2,891 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case tally to 66,965, a health official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district due to the pandemic reached 1,672 with 47 patients succumbing to the infection, he said.

"Of the 2,891 new cases, 1,479 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has reported 43,083 patients so far," the offiicial said.

693 patients were also discharged from city hospitals upon recovery, he said.

1,041 new cases were reported from neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad industrial belt where the COVID-19 case count now stands at 15,997.

