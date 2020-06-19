India News | 29 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 19 (ANI): As many as 29 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ambala, said Dr Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Civil Surgeon, on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ambala now stands at 237, including 122 active cases.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 50th Birthday: Five Lesser Known Facts About The Former Congress President.

"29 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ambala. The total number of cases in Ambala is 237 now including 122 active cases. Out of the 29 cases, four patients are from different districts and two of them are children; remaining 25 cases are from Ambala," said Singh.

"While 10 have a travel history, five came in contact of positive persons. Some of the cases are coming from areas that are already containment zones, containment zones are being made in new areas," he added.

Also Read | Delhi Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,877 New Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 49,979, Death Toll Mounts to 1,969.

He further informed that around 400 samples are taken daily, and around 5,000 samples have been processed so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)