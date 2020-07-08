Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): With 278 more police personnel testing positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 48 hours, the number of the infected cases in the police force has gone up to 5,713, informed the police.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the force has reached 5,713, including 1,113 active cases. While 4,275 policemen have recovered and been discharged, the death toll stands at 71.

Also Read | Rationalization of Syllabus One Time Measure Only, Says CBSE on Dropping Chapters on Nationalism, Secularism: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

According to the data on the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 2,17,121, including 89,313 active cases. While 1,18,558 patients have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 9,250. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)