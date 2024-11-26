Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (PTI) A tremor of 3.2 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Tuesday evening, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

There was report of any casualty or damage to property, the Gir Somnath district administration said.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Swearing-In Ceremony: Jharkhand CM Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Invites Him for Ceremony on November 28 (See Pics).

The tremor was recorded at 6.08 pm, with its epicentre around 2 km from Talala in Gir Somnath district, the ISR state in a report.

On November 18, Kutch district recorded a tremor of 4 magnitude, and on November 15, Patan in north Gujarat was jolted by a tremor of 4.2 magnitude, the ISR data showed.

Also Read | Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Senior BJP Leader, Says 'His Demise Is Irreparable Loss for Kashi'.

According to the data from the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, Gujarat is a high earthquake-risk area, having suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years.

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries.

The quake killed 13,800 people and injured 1.67 lakh, leaving a trail of destruction in several towns and villages in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)