India News | 3 Arrested for Burglaries in Delhi's Nangloi Area

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three persons, including a woman, on charges of burglary in west Delhi's Nangloi area and recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, police arrested Sushil Kumar who told policemen about his associates during interrogation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer Delhi) A Koan said.

Sushil said he and his associate Vijay Kumar used to commit burglaries in the area, while his wife used to hide stolen items, he said.

Later, Vijay and Sushil's wife were also arrested, the DCP said.

Cash worth Rs 15,000 and stolen gold and silver jewellery were recovered from their possession, police said.

