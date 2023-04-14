Jamshedpur, Apr 14 (PTI) Police arrested three persons here for creating a WhatsApp group to hurt the religious sentiment of a particular community on social media, an officer said.

Shastrinagar area of Jamshedpur witnessed a clash between two groups on Sunday over the reported desecration of a religious flag.

The police with the help of its technical cell detected that some people have created a WhatsApp group and conspiring to hurt the religious sentiment of a particular religion on Wednesday night, said Officer-in-Charge of Bistupur police station Anjani Kumar on Thursday.

The police technical cell examined the WhatsApp group and arrested the group admin and two members of the group, all residents of Dhatkidih Harijan Bhati area of the city, the police officer said.

The arrested persons have confessed to their involvement to hurt the religious sentiment of a particular community, the officer said.

