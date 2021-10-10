Bikaner (Raj), Oct 10 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Sunday with 16 kg deer meat and remains in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, officials said.

The accused had hunted the deer in Chhatargarh area of the district and reached Bikaner to sell the deer meat or ‘venison'.

Also Read | Wild Elephant Tramples Woman to Death in Assam's Golaghat District.

A case was registered against Sikandar, Rafiq and Kalu Khan under the Wild Life (Protection) Act at the Sadar Police Station, Forest Department Ranger Bishan Singh said.

All the three accused are residents of Bikaner, he said.

Also Read | Union Bank Of India Withdraws ‘Navaratri Colour Dress Code’ Circular After Facing Furore on Social Media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)