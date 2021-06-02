New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Three people have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man to death in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

While Sohail was arrested and the juvenile apprehended by the district police, their associates, Gaurav and Roop, were arrested by a Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police, they said.

Those arrested are in the age group of 18 to 19 years, police said.

The four people were identified with the help of a CCTV camera footage of the incident, they said.

They were seen stabbing Kunal, police said, adding that the crime took place at Bhumiya Chowk in Madangir on Tuesday.

Kunal's family members claimed that he was attacked when he was going to buy a cake for his father's birthday.

The incident took place after a quarrel broke out between Kunal and Gaurav. They had an argument about a woman they both liked, police said.

Kunal was stabbed allegedly by Gaurav and his associates.

The victim was taken to Max hospital by his brother but was declared brought dead by doctors there, a senior police officer said.

Kunal's family members said that he had left home around 8.30 pm on Tuesday to get a cake for his father for his birthday. He was planning to throw a surprise party for his father, they said.

Kunal's father Pawan said that his son used to deliver newspapers in the Saket area.

He said that on Tuesday, Kunal left home around 8.30 pm but he was not aware that his son had planned a birthday party for him.

"I only got to know later that Kunal had gone to buy cake for my birthday. He was planning to throw a surprise party for me at home and it was his siblings who informed me about it after we got a call from police informing about the incident," Pawan said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a case of murder has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and the four accused are in custody.

Investigation has revealed that allegedly both accused Gaurav and deceased Kunal liked the same woman and due to this, there was enmity between them, he said.

It also come to notice during investgation that two knives were ordered online through e-commerce site by the accused persons. One of the knives has been recovered from the possession of Gaurav, Thakur added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)