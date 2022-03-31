Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], March 31 (ANI): Three persons were arrested with explosive substances at a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, state police said on Thursday.

Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday when the car was stopped, on suspicion, at the checkpoint and upon inspection, 12 kilograms of explosive devices and material were found inside the vehicle.

After interrogation, police along with personnel of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested three persons. Five other persons were detained for questioning in the case,police said.

Those arrested belong to Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan while two persons being interrogated hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

A case has been registered against the accused at Sadar Nimbahera Police Station in Chittorgarh district under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and UAPA, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

