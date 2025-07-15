Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Police have arrested three people and seized a large number of banned Chinese manjha (kite string) in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, following the death of a police constable earlier this year, police officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Shahjahanpur) Rajesh Dwivedi said that in January, a 27-year-old constable, Shahrukh Khan, died after slitting of his neck by Chinese manjha. Since then, a crackdown against the sale of Chinese 'manjha' has been underway.

Also Read | Pithoragarh Jeep Accident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Mourns Loss of Lives in Tragic Road Accident.

Dwivedi told PTI that the police had received information about the sale of Chinese 'manjha' in the city, following which it caught three individuals who were allegedly transporting 114 spools of the banned manjha.

The three arrested accused -- Mohammad Atique, Mohammad Ahmed, and Mohammad Nabi -- have been sent to jail, police said.

Also Read | Did Lucknow Court Judge Take Selfie With Rahul Gandhi During Hearing of Indian Army 'Defamation' Case? BJP's Amit Malviya's Claim Found Fake in Fact Check.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)