Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (PTI) The police on Wednesday arrested three cadres of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee, a banned Naxalite outfit, after an encounter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an official said.

An AK-47 rifle earlier looted from the police, a stengun and 24 cartridges were seized from the three, Palamu SP Sanjeev Kumar said.

The encounter took place in Madaya-Karmahi forest under Manatu police station area and around 150 rounds were fired from both sides, the SP said.

No policemen suffered major injuries in the shootout though there were reports that a few Naxalites were injured.

Efforts are on to find them out, the SP said.

