Bareilly, Nov 23 (PTI) Police have arrested three suspected cattle smugglers and rescued 21 bovines who were being transported from Punjab to Bihar for slaughter on Tuesday, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a truck on its way to Lucknow from Rampur was intercepted on Tuesday morning, SHO of C B Gang Police Station Govind Singh said.

The three smugglers were caught near Pardhauli village and the vehicle was seized. As many as 21 oxen were rescued from the truck and sent to Kanha Upvan.

The arrested accused were identified as Major Singh, Aquil and Ayub, and a case has been registered against them, the officer said.

