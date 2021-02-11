New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Three civil defence volunteers have been arrested for allegedly posing as policemen and conducting checks for mask violation, police said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police lodged three FIRs in this connection in northeast, New Delhi and west district. The volunteers were arrested and sent to jail, they said.

The action was taken after the police received several PCR calls and complaints about harassment by these volunteers posing as Delhi police personnel while conducting checks for mask violations, police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said,"It is learnt that Civil Defence volunteers, who on their own have no power to prosecute for Covid violations, are doing so and are mistaken as Delhi Police personnel. Misconduct, if any, are attributed to Delhi Police.

"FIRs have also been registered in this regard and miscreants have been arrested. We appeal that people may verify their identity before accepting any challan," it tweeted.

Earlier, three civil defence volunteers from the New Delhi area were arrested by the Delhi Police for issuing fake COVID-19 challans to people visiting Talkatora Garden.

