Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Three cranes were damaged at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal on Wednesday owing to adverse weather and above normal gusts of wind, the port operator said.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Allows MMRDA to Carry Out Construction for Metro Line 4 in Mangrove Buffer Zone With Certain Restrictions: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

However, there were no injuries and all are safe, a Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) spokesperson said.

"Owing to inclement weather and above normal gusts of wind, there has been damage to three cranes of JNPCT terminal of JN Port. However, there have been no injuries and everyone is safe," the JNPT spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | Samsung Unpacked 2020 Launch Event LIVE News Updates: New Galaxy Note 20 Series & Galaxy Tab S7 Revealed.

JNPCT is the largest container terminal in the country.

Exact damage due to the mishap is being ascertained, the statement added.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water logging on rail tracks and roads.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)