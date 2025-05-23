New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the three criminal laws brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are meant to reflect the spirit of the Constitution and bring them to reality.

He said this while reviewing with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu the implementation of these new laws in the state.

The home minister said civil rights will not be strengthened merely by the formation of new criminal laws, but full implementation of these laws at the ground level is necessary to give rights to the citizens.

The new laws are meant to reflect the spirit of the Constitution and bring them to reality, he said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively and came into effect from July 1 last year.

Shah said that citizens can get their rights only by full implementation of the new criminal laws, for which use of technology and continuous monitoring is essential.

Andhra Pradesh should review the status of implementation of new criminal laws in a pin-pointed format for full implementation of new criminal laws in the state which paves the way to ensure early implementation of new laws in the state, he said.

The home minister said it is important to push for timelines for filing charge sheets and framing of charges within the time frame of 60 and 90 days respectively.

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh should review the status of implementation of the new laws in the state once a month, chief secretary once a fortnight and the home secretary and Director General of Police once a week, he said.

Naidu thanked Shah for the efforts made under his leadership to bring about a sea change in the Indian criminal justice system through implementation of new criminal laws, a home ministry release said.

"Participated in a review meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah Ji, in Delhi today to discuss the implementation of the three new criminal laws," Naidu wrote on X.

The implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics were reviewed in the meeting.

Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Andhra Pradesh Government, including Director General of Police, Director General, BPR&D and Director, NCRB were present in the meeting.

