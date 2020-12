Srinagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Three CRPF jawans were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police said.

The ultras hurled the explosive on a security forces party at Tawheed Chowk in Dudderhama area of Ganderbal, a police official said.

Further details are awaited, he added.

