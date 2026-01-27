New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Renault India has unveiled the new-generation Renault Duster in the country, marking the return of its popular mid-size SUV. However, the company did not announce the vehicle's price, stating that pricing details will be revealed in March.

The company stated that customers can pre-book the new Renault Duster by purchasing an R Pass for Rs 21,000. The R Pass holders will gain Special introductory pricing, Priority delivery, Complimentary Gang of Dusters merchandise and the opportunity to see the new Renault Duster being built

The customer deliveries will begin in April 2026.

The new Renault Duster is the first product unveiled under Renault Group's International Game Plan 2027 for India. The model has been developed with a strong focus on Indian market needs, with close to 90 per cent of its elements specifically designed for India.

The company stated that "As part of the Renault International Game Plan 2027, we are making India a key pillar of our growth outside Europe. We now have a strong ecosystem in Chennai, bringing together design, engineering, manufacturing, and local operations at the highest level - making India one of the most complete and powerful hubs in Renault's global network"

Renault said the new Duster stays true to its rugged DNA while bringing major upgrades in design, technology, safety and powertrain options.

The SUV is based on the new Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), which is engineered for extreme conditions and validated for five-star safety standards.

The platform has been tested across diverse climates and terrains, making it suitable for Indian road conditions.

Under the hood, the new Duster will be offered with multiple powertrain options. These include the Turbo TCe 160 petrol engine, the Turbo TCe 100 petrol engine, and, for the first time in India, a Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 system.

The hybrid setup combines a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kWh battery and is claimed to deliver high efficiency, with up to 80 per cent electric driving in city conditions.

The company also stated that it has introduced an India-inspired exclusive exterior colour, Mountain Jade Green, drawing inspiration from Himalayan landscapes.

Inside, a key highlight is the introduction of the openR link multimedia system with Google built in, being offered for the first time in India in a mass-market car.

The system includes Google Maps, voice assistance and access to multiple apps. The vehicle also comes with a fully digital driver display and over 60 connected features.

Renault said the new Duster has been engineered with a strong focus on comfort, technology and safety, offering features such as multi-sense drive modes, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and a range of convenience features aimed at Indian consumers.

The company also announced that the new Renault Duster will be offered with a warranty of up to seven years under its Renault Forever programme, aimed at improving ownership experience and long-term peace of mind.

While pre-bookings have opened through an R Pass, Renault confirmed that the price of the new Duster will be announced in March, with customer deliveries expected to begin thereafter in April. (ANI)

