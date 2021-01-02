Amaravati, Jan 2 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported three COVID-19 deaths, 238 new cases and 279 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The total confirmed positives has now climbed to 8,82,850, recoveries to 8,72,545 and deaths to 7,111, a health department bulletin said.

The active caseload has now fallen to 3,194, it added.

Chittoor district reported 59 new cases in a day, Krishna and Guntur 32 each while the remaining 10 districts added less than 25 cases each.

West Godavari district saw two more COVID-19 deaths and Chittoor one in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

So far, 1.19 crore tests have been completed in the state that resulted in an overall infection positivity rate of 7.40 per cent.

