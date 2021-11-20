New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Three Delhi policemen have been arrested for allegedly abducting the manager of an NGO and demanding Rs 5 lakh from his family to release him, officials said on Friday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 115.73 Crore Doses of Vaccine Administered in The Country So Far.

According to police, the matter came to the fore on Thursday when the accused conducted a raid on the premises of the non-governmental organisation (NGO), alleging that an illegal call centre was being operated from there.

On the pretext of investigation, the police officials then illegally apprehended the manager and demanded Rs 5 lakh for releasing him, said a senior police officer.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Teenager Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Her Uncle Booked for Abetment.

"An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter at the Paharganj Police Station. All the three accused policemen have been arrested and we will take strictest possible departmental action against them," he said.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep Pradhan (31), who was posted with the Special Cell; constable Amit Yadav (30) and Tejvinder Singh (43), who were posted in other departments of the city police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)