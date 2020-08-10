Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A woman and her two adult sons were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday.

Nagendra Singh, a resident of Mubarakpur village under Khurja Dehat police station limits, died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday evening, they said.

Nagendra's wife Kranti and his two sons, Virendra and Gabbar, are said to have strangled him to death in a fit of rage due to a family dispute, they added.

Later, the accused sons took his body to complete the last rites without informing anyone but two passersby questioned them before the funeral pyre was lit.

One of the passersby, Deepak Kumar told police that something was fishy as there was no crowd of mourners or close family members apart from the two brothers. When the duo asked the brothers, one of them said that his father died by consuming poison while the other one gave a differing statement, Deepak claimed.

When the duo pressed them further, the brothers confessed that they had strangled their father to death.

A police team arrived at the site and sent the body for an autopsy. The post-mortem report is awaited.

