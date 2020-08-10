Puducherry, August 10: R Kamalakannan, Puducherry Agriculture Minister, has tested positive for coronavirus. According to a tweet by ANI, the minister has been admitted to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in the Union Territory. The COVID-19 tally in Puducherry mounted to 5,624 with 245 new cases reported on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 2,180 (including 819 home quarantined patients) are active, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a press release. Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry taking the death toll in the union territory to 89. India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1.5 Million, Infection Remains Concentrated in 10 States, Says Health Ministry.

Here's the tweet:

Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan (in file pic) has tested positive for #COVID19. He is admitted to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) there. pic.twitter.com/zP22SrmbxA — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Puducherry region with 192 accounted for a majority of the 245 fresh cases while Karaikal had six and Yanam (47). According to reports, the Department of Health has tested 47,836 samples so far and found 41,975 samples to be negative.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases crossed 22 lakh with a spike of 62,064 coronavirus cases on Monday. The country tested a record over 1,000 deaths in a single day. India continues to remain the third country worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic after the US and Brazil.

