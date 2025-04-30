Bhubaneswar, Apr 30 (PTI) At least three persons from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district were among the 14 killed in the devastating fire at a hotel in central Kolkata, family sources claimed.

The deceased from Jagatsinghpur have been identified as Manoj Kumar Patra (45), Dushmanta Kumar Nayak (46) and Dushmanta Kumar Swain (46), they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 6 Men Die in Villages Around Siliserh Lake in Alwar in 4 Days, Congress Alleges Deaths Occurred Due to Spurious Liquor; Probe Launched.

All of them were working with a Bhubaneswar-based private finance company and had gone to Kolkata on official work.

BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik in a post on X said: “It is heartbreaking to learn of the untimely death of 14 people, including three youths, from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district in a hotel fire in Kolkata. I pray for the eternal peace of their souls and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families”.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Above-Normal Temperatures, Heatwaves Across Several States in May, Check List Here.

A massive fire tore through a budget hotel in the congested Mechuapatti area of Burrabazar in central Kolkata on Tuesday night claimed at least 14 lives and left 13 injured, officials said.

The majority of the victims died due to suffocation, while a few reportedly jumped off upper floors in panic, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)