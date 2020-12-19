Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested for alleged theft of pesticide worth Rs 91.624 lakhs in Rangareddy district here on Friday, the police said.

"The sleuths of CCS LB Nagar along with Adibatla Police of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate have made sincere efforts. On credible information, while accused persons moving to sale stolen booty today i.e. on 18.12.2020 at 11.00 hours at Bongulure Gate, Adibatla, apprehended three offenders on questioning they have revealed the information about the offence," the police said.

The police said that Rapuru Dinesh Roy, who works at a private company hatched a plan to commit the crime along with other accused Natha Mukesh and Chikandi Shiva Prasad.

"As an employee, he knew everything about the company's godown premises. So, he hatched a plan with the above gang members and made duplicate keys of Godown to commit theft of the material from Godown. In the last two months, the accused committed theft of 98 pesticide carton boxes five times by using cars and scooters. The stolen property was stored in the houses of Natha Mukesh and A3 Shiva Prasad.

The police have seized 98 pesticide boxes worth Rs 91.62 lakhs, two cars, two scooters, three mobile phones from the possession of the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)