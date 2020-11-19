New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs by posing as executives of online job portals, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Sharma (41), Sonu Jaiswal (28) and Harish Kumar Gupta (31), all residents of Shakarpur, they said.

Police said a man named Sunny Sharma lodged a case at Govindpuri police station in which he said in June, he had registered himself on an online job portal.

He alleged that on June 15, he received a call from the portal regarding a job opening for airport ground staff in an airline.

The caller asked him to send his documents and Rs 3,000 for registration, a senior police officer said.

The complainant transferred the money and sent his documents. Later, he transferred a total of Rs 45,000 in four different transactions to get the job in the airline after he was asked by the caller from the portal to do so, police said.

However, when the complainant did not get the job, he asked for a refund but was convinced by the executives of the portal that their company was a sister concern of a leading job providing firm and all the money will be refunded, police said.

During investigation, police found that the account was registered in the name of Gaurav and not the airline as stated in emails of the accused.

"The statement of the account showed that in June, Rs 2 lakh was deposited in it. It was also found that there were five complaints -- two from Maharashtra and three from Telangana -- against the bank accounts of Gaurav.

"On Wednesday, Gaurav was arrested from his house in Shakarpur," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

During interrogation, Gaurav disclosed that he had given his bank account details to get commission from Rahul and Jaiswal. Thereafter Jaiswal was arrested from a call centre at Pandav Nagar along with Gupta, the DCP said.

Three laptops, tablets, mobile phones, cheque books, debit cards, pan drive etc. were recovered from their office, police said.

The accused initially used to call the job seekers, promising them jobs in different departments with high salary and asked them to deposit small amounts of Rs 2,000 to 3,000 for registration, the officer said.

After taking the money, the accused then demanded security fees, interview fees and other charges from the victim in order to get the job, the DCP said.

The cheated money was moved through a web of bank accounts opened online, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest co-accused Rahul.

