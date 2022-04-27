Gurugram, Apr 27 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at a liquor vend salesman after he refused to sell them liquor after closing time, police here said.

The incident happened on April 23 at the liquor vend located on Mau-Malpura road in Pataudi, police said.

The accused have been identified as Dharmendra, Karambir, and Raju.

Dharmendra and Karambir both are residents of Mau village, while Raju is from Dhakiya village, they said.

Police said that the accused shot at the salesman of a liquor vend when he refused to sell them liquor since the store was closed at the time.

A case was registered under relevant sections at Pataudi Police Station after the incident.

The car used in the crime also has been recovered by police from the possession of accused, said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

“We are interrogating the accused. The Alto car used in the crime belongs to Karambir,” he said.

