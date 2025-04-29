Agartala, Apr 29 (PTI) Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and two suspected traffickers were apprehended from a railway station in Tripura's Khowai district on Tuesday, a BSF officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel apprehended them at the Teliamura railway station when they were about to board an Agartala-Silchar train, he said.

"The three apprehended Bangladeshis are residents of Lakargaon in Sylhet district, whereas the two Indians are residents of Khowai and Assam's Silchar," he added.

They would be handed over to the police for legal action, the officer said.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man wanted in multiple human trafficking cases was arrested from his residence in Sepahijala district's Dhanpur on Monday, police said.

The accused was identified as Jakir Ali, they said.

