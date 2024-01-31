Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) Three people were killed and two sustained injuries after a luxury car hit an e-rickshaw in Punjab's Jalandhar, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening on the service road of a highway near Bidhipur, they said.

A case has been registered and further investigations were on, police said.

