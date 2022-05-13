Rewari (Har), May 13 (PTI) Three men were killed while two others were injured critically on Friday evening after two bikes collided with each other here, police said.

The injured duo are being treated at the trauma centre in Rewari, they said, adding that the deceased were aged 22, 24 and 25.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit’s Murder: SIT Formed To Probe Attack After Outrage in Valley.

The CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced, in which the bikes are seen hitting the pavement after colliding with each other, officials said.

The police said there are reports that some bikers were performing stunts when the accident occurred near the Rajesh Pilot Chowk.

Also Read | India Announces State Mourning on Saturday Following Demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Civil Hospital. Model Town Police Station is involved in the investigation of the matter, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)