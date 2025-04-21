Medak (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): Three people died, and seven were left injured in a road accident after two cars collided at Venkat Rao Pet bridge under the jurisdiction of Kowdipally police station in Medak district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

According to the sub-inspector of the Kowdipally police station, the incident occurred between 12:00 and 1:00 in the morning.

The police shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination (PME). The case is yet to be registered in this matter.

"Three people died and seven were injured after two cars collided at Venkat Rao Pet bridge. The incident occurred last night between 12:00 and 1:00 a.m. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination, and the case is yet to be registered," the sub-inspector said. (ANI)

