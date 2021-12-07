Haflong, Dec 7 (PTI) Three people were killed and eight others injured after being allegedly thrashed by DNLA militants at their camp in Assam's Dima Hasao district, police said on Tuesday.

Among those killed was a DNLA militant, they said.

Five DNLA militants were arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

Two bodies and nine injured people were rescued from the designated camp at Kasmaipur in Maibang in the early hours of Monday after villagers complained to the police that local youths were held captive there, Additional Superintendent of Police Indranil Baruah said.

Among those rescued were both DNLA militants and local villagers, he said.

Of the nine wounded, one succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment, he added.

The rest are currently undergoing treatment at the Haflong Civil Hospital, he added.

Five DNLA members, who were among those who had come overground for peace talks recently, have been arrested in the case and an investigation is on, Baruah said.

Six local youths were taken away by the DNLA militants to their designated camp, where the militants were staying after coming overground, on charges of stealing and selling parts of an abandoned excavator in the area on Sunday night, the villagers claimed.

The villagers approached the police when the youth did not return till Monday. Among the victims were the six villagers, two of who were found dead by the police team.

The other five victims were new recruits of the DNLA who had tried to escape from the camp and were being punished by their seniors, according to the villagers.

One of the new members died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, local organisations on Tuesday released a joint statement condemning the incident.

The Jadikhe Naisho Hoshom and Dimasa Jalai Hosom appealed to the authorities to investigate the matter expeditiously and deliver justice to the bereaved families.

The DNLA had declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months on September 7 as a "goodwill gesture and as a positive response to the call of peace" by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The 'chairman' of the militant outfit, Edika Diphusa alias Kharmindao Dimasa, his deputy Juddychan Haflongbar alias America Dimasa, and 'general secretary' Prithamjit Jidongsa alias Galao Dimasa, had come overground on September 24.

Another 46 cadres of the group had come overground on November 13.

The DNLA was formed in early 2019 with the purported aim to establish a sovereign and independent Dimasa nation.

Its members were suspected to have been involved in the killing of five drivers of coal-carrying trucks in Dima Hasao district on August 27 after the truck owners purportedly failed to pay money demanded by the outfit.

