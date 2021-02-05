Jalaun (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others injured when a car hit a tractor on Auraiya road here, police said on Friday.

Mahendra Kumar (35), who was driving the tractor, died on the spot while car driver Vivek Kumar Dohre (30) and his friend Mukesh (32) succumbed to injuries during treatment, SHO, City Police Station Anil Kumar said.

The condition of the injured is stated to be critical, he said.

The bodies of victims have been sent for postmortem.

