Hardoi (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Three youths were killed and one was seriously injured when their speeding car went out of control and fell into a 10-foot-deep pit here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Sandila-Bangarmau road under Kasimpur police station area when a group of six youths was going to attend a friend's wedding. The deceased were identified as Amanatullah, Bilal and Arif, they said.

The driver of the car was speeding and lost control as he tried to avoid hitting another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The car fell into a 10-foot-deep water-filled pit, the police said.

While Amanatullah, Bilal and Arif died on the spot, one of the occupants was seriously injured and sent to the hospital for treatment. Two of the car occupants managed to save their lives by breaking open a window, they said.

The bodies, which were trapped inside the car, were brought out with the help of locals, they added.

