Medininagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Three people were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Lotania village in Hussainabad block when they were returning after grazing their cattle and it started raining heavily, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide in Muktsar, Family Alleged Dowry Death.

The villagers rushed them to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Raghunandan Yadav (55), Surendra Yadav (50) and Pramaod Yadav (35).

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Teenager Smashes Man's Head for Not Giving Money for Liquor in Ganjam; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)