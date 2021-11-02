Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Three people were killed and one person was injured after a fire broke out in a furniture factory in Haryana's Panchkula on Tuesday, a police official said.

Those who died are a man, aged around 21 years, and two women, aged 30 and 45, he said, adding that they were migrant workers.

One person was injured, he added.

Panchkula fire department officials said the fire broke out on the second floor of the furniture factory located in Panchkula's industrial area.

It took around 10 fire tenders a few hours to control the flames.

