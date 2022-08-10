Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): Three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Bodies were being retrieved from the site and their identity yet to be ascertained, police said.

"All the three hiding LeT terrorists neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identification yet to be ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. A big success for us," said a tweet by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir.

Earlier, the Kashmir zone police had said that the encounter had begun at the Waterhail area of Budgam.

When the encounter began, the police said they believed that the trapped gunemen were terrorists belonging to the proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also claimed that terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in several civilian killings, including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat was also trapped.

"03 terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," (sic) Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir.

Earlier on Sunday, a 'hybrid' terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit in the Budgam area. The accused arrested has been identified as Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sangam Budgam.

The arrests were made by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR at Lawaypura. The officials also seized incriminating materials which include 5 pistols, 5 magazines, and 50 rounds. Two hand grenades were also recovered from the terrorist. (ANI)

