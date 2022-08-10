Nashik, August 10: An unfortunate incident has come to light from the city of Nashik where an 18-month-old girl died after she collapsed from a building while playing. The incident took place on the first floor of the Sai Jyot Apartment in the Pawan Nagar area of ​​CIDCO around Sunday night, reported Zee 24 Tas.

The deceased girl was identified as Samriddhi Rahul Khairnar. Samriddhi was seriously injured after collapsing. After that, the family members immediately rushed her to Safalya Hospital on Gangapur Road. She underwent surgery due to bleeding in her brain. But Samriddhi's health did not improve. Gujarat Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies in Mehsana After Friend Inserts Air Compressor Into Rectum 'For Fun'.

As per the reports, she was declared dead shortly after. A case has been registered in Ambad police station in this case. This incident is causing outrage in the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2022 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).