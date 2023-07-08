Jaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) Three men were crushed to death by a speeding bus in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Guda Endla area. Amraram (18), Kanaram (18) and Jetaram (25) were standing along a roadside when a private bus hit them on Friday evening, they said.

The driver fled after the incident and efforts are on to nab him. The bus has been seized, police said.

