Cuddalore (TN), Jun 5 (PTI) Seven people, including three minors, drowned in the Gedilam river, near here, on Sunday when they went to bathe in the water body, officials said.

The incident happened at Kilarungunam village near Panrutty in the district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in an official statement, condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the bereaved families. The ex-gratia amount was taken from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

